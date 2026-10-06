Algeria, Niger Launch Trans-Saharan Fiber-Optic Link

Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Sid Ali Zerrouki and Niger’s Minister of Communication and New Information Technologies Hamani Kargné oversaw the official launch ceremony on Tuesday, September 6, in Assamaka, Niger.

Algeria and Niger have officially launched operations on the section of the Trans-Saharan Fiber-Optic Backbone connecting the two countries, marking a new step in strengthening digital connectivity across the region.

Algeria and Niger have officially launched operations on the section of the Trans-Saharan Fiber-Optic Backbone connecting the two countries, marking a new step in strengthening digital connectivity across the region.

According to a statement from Algeria’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, the newly operational section links In Guezzam in Algeria with Arlit–Agadez in Niger. The connection uses advanced transmission technology and offers an initial capacity of 100 gigabits per second, enabling high-capacity data traffic between the two countries.

The infrastructure is designed to be scalable, allowing its transmission capacity to be progressively increased in line with growing demand. The project was completed through the technical expertise of teams from Algérie Télécom and Niger Télécom, the two countries’ national telecommunications operators.

Zerrouki said the decision to launch the strategic infrastructure in Assamaka, located near In Guezzam, carried significant symbolic importance, underscoring the cross-border nature of the project and its role in strengthening regional connectivity. The initiative falls under the framework of the Trans-Saharan Backbone Connectivity Committee and is inspired by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). The project brings together six countries: Algeria, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Nigeria and Chad.