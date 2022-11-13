Algeria-Russia: Historic, Strategic Relations Between Two Powers

The Institute of Applied Geopolitical Studies in France described the relations between Algeria and Russia as “long, historical and strategic between two powers, each keen on its way and methods to reform”.

A long study consisting of 18 pages prepared by Ishak Benhizia, an analyst in the North Africa, Near East and Middle East department of the Institute for Applied Geopolitical Studies, dealt with the reality of relations between Algeria and Moscow, under the title “Algeria – Russia, simple strategic partners or true allies?” If today Algeria is the third most important customer of the Russian military industry and the first in Africa and the Arab world, the Russian-Algerian relationship’s roots go back to the 20th century, when Algeria was still a French colony and the USSR began to position itself in favour of its independence”.

The report, issued this November, indicated that the two countries aim to diversify their cooperation, although the essence of the relationship between them is based mainly on military cooperation, and referred to the visit that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is supposed to make to Moscow at the end of the year.

Last week-end, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra confirmed that strong arrangements were being made for a visit by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow, before the end of this year, during which he would sign the “strategic cooperation” document between the two countries, and said on the sidelines of his participation in the Paris Peace Forum: “The visit will take place before the end of the year, and now preparations are underway for this visit, which is important for our two countries, and we are actively and positively participating in its preparation.”

Lamamra added, according to the Russian “Sputnik” agency: “We are conducting a high-level political dialogue, and we hope that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Russia will be the beginning of a new phase in our relations.”

The Algerian diplomacy official considered that both Algeria and Moscow have a “large-scale, long-term cooperation program”, and that “Algeria and Russia are important partners for each other”, especially in the political, strategic and military fields, as Algeria has close cooperation relations in the field of military training with Russia.

Returning to the French report, it addressed another point from which was inferred the strength of relations between the two countries, and it is related to Moscow’s welcome to Algeria’s request to join the BRICS group (which also includes China, Brazil, India and South Africa), as the Russian President’s special envoy to the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, announced his country’s welcome to Algeria’s intention to join the organization.

The same report pointed to weak relations on the commercial side between Moscow and Algeria, outside of military products, and cited last year’s figures, as Russian exports to Algeria amounted to $2.989 million, and Russia’s imports of Algerian products amounted to only $18.3 million.

It also dealt with some international issues and the two countries’ positions on them, such as the crisis in Ukraine and its repercussions in the field of energy, the situation in the Sahel region, specifically Mali, in addition to the Middle East and the Western Sahara issue.