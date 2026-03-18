President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of Victory Day: “Fidelity to sacrifices of glorious martyrs and bolstering national economy is a strategic priority”

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, asserted that Algeria is moving forward in building a strong economy that protects its sovereignty, guided by the spirit of the revolution and the sacrifices of the glorious martyrs.

The President of the Republic indicated in his message that the Algerian people, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of Victory Day, corresponding to March 19, “Allah Almighty granted victory to the Algerian people with a glorious and immortal revolution whose flame does not extinguish, a great and blessed revolution whose memory does not cease, a revolution led by heroes who believed either in a free and dignified life, or death under the banner of martyrdom,” stressing that these sacrifices represent the foundation of the national journey and one of the most prominent pillars of the state’s continuity.

On the economic front, President Tebboune stressed that Algeria “faces the challenges of building economic immunity and strengthening the shields of its sovereignty in turbulent regional and international conditions,” pointing out that the state “has defined its path and prioritized bolstering the potentialities of the national economy with major, structured, and integrated achievements within a multi-front, highly ambitious strategic development project.”

In a related context, the President of the Republic also mentioned that March 19, 1962, “was the day on which the end of colonial domination for more than a century and thirty years was announced, which highlighted the image of unjust settler colonialism, devoid of all human values, deeply involved in killing, destruction, and looting, bearing the most heinous descriptions of aggression and brutality, but it was trembling and shaken before the power of truth and before the laws of the universe that triumphed, throughout history, for those seeking freedom with which Allah Almighty created humanity.”

The President of the Republic further pointed out that “our people suffered from tragedies and destruction everywhere, scorched earth, and systematic looting, and they are a people who carry the trust with all its sanctity and continue the journey guided by the momentous message of the righteous martyrs.