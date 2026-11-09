Algeria Targets $7 Billion in Non-Hydrocarbon Exports by 2026

Algeria’s non-hydrocarbon exports are expected to surpass the $7 billion mark in 2026, up from more than $5 billion in 2025, as the authorities step up efforts to broaden the range of products sold abroad and diversify export destinations. The number of countries receiving Algerian exports has increased from 33 to 57, as part of a wider strategy to raise non-hydrocarbon exports to 50% of the country’s total exports.

Ali Bey Naceri, Vice-President of the National Association of Algerian Exporters, told Echorouk that Algerian exports had expanded significantly in terms of both destination markets and the sectors involved in international trade. He said the increase in export destinations from 33 to 57 reflected a major shift in the country’s export landscape, which had previously been concentrated in a relatively small number of European and African markets and a limited range of products.

The second major development, he explained, has been the inclusion of new sectors in export activity, many of which previously had little or no presence in foreign markets. These include food processing, agriculture, manufacturing, electrical equipment and energy-related industries, including power generators and compressors, as well as household appliances, pharmaceuticals and construction materials.

According to Naceri, the list of Algerian products now targeting international markets includes cement, ceramics, gypsum and various types of paint, alongside other materials used in the construction industry. This growing range of exports reflects the expansion of Algeria’s domestic production base and its increasing capacity to compete abroad, moving beyond traditional export commodities.

He also pointed to promising opportunities in the export of specialised machinery and equipment used in construction, public works and land development. By building partnerships with international companies and global brands, Algerian businesses could benefit from technology transfers and strengthen their technical and industrial capabilities. He cited specialised machinery used in road construction, road maintenance and related infrastructure projects as examples of the potential in this area.

Naceri said these developments could help establish a stronger export culture among Algerian economic operators, both among companies already active in international markets and those preparing to enter them for the first time. Expanding the range of products and destinations, he argued, is tangible evidence that exporting is evolving from an economic aspiration into a fully fledged business activity requiring investment, institutional support and stronger production capabilities.

The Vice-President of the National Association of Algerian Exporters stressed that exporting was no longer a secondary economic option but had become a necessity and a strategic priority, given its role in improving the trade balance and generating additional foreign-currency revenues.

The strategic objective, he said, is to increase the share of non-hydrocarbon exports to 50% of Algeria’s total exports. Achieving this target will require continued expansion of the country’s export base, the integration of additional productive sectors and a stronger international presence for Algerian goods. Export diversification, he added, must be treated as a long-term economic strategy rather than a short-lived policy objective.

Naceri’s remarks come just days after a major official announcement on Algeria’s export performance. On November 5, Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Minister Kamel Rezig told a public session of the Council of the Nation that Algeria’s non-hydrocarbon exports had reached $5.16 billion in 2025, an increase of approximately $972 million compared with 2024. The figure provides the official baseline for projections of further growth in 2026.

To put the latest performance into perspective, Algeria’s non-hydrocarbon exports once stood at just $1.7 billion before climbing to $5.9 billion in 2022. They subsequently fell to $5.06 billion in 2023 and $3.84 billion in 2024, according to the Bank of Algeria, before recovering to $5.16 billion in 2025.

This volatile trajectory explains the authorities’ determination to consolidate the recent recovery and prevent a renewed decline.

The government had initially set a strategic target of generating $10 billion in non-hydrocarbon exports. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the objective in April 2025 during a meeting with economic operators. The ambition was subsequently raised to $30 billion by 2030, with African markets identified as a key driver of growth.

The strategy is expected to cover a broader range of sectors, including food products, agricultural goods, pharmaceuticals, manufactured products and petrochemicals.

As part of efforts to support this expansion, Minister Rezig revealed that approximately 3,900 applications had been submitted by exporters in 2025 to the Special Fund for Export Promotion to benefit from its support mechanisms. These include covering part of the costs associated with participating in international trade fairs and economic events, as well as international transport expenses.

The minister also announced that a free trade zone in the province of Tindouf, covering 200 hectares, would become operational before the end of the current year. The facility is intended to strengthen trade with Mauritania and countries across West Africa.

Dates emerge as a model for export diversification

One of the clearest examples of Algeria’s expanding export potential can be found in the date sector.

The value of Algerian date exports rose from $78.06 million in 2024 to $98.32 million in 2025, reaching approximately $75.04 million in the first half of 2026 alone. Export volumes also increased, from 111,000 tonnes to 115,000 tonnes.

For industry operators, these figures demonstrate how export diversification can begin with a single agricultural product before extending to a wider range of economic sectors.

The date industry therefore offers a practical illustration of the broader transformation Algeria is seeking to achieve: building a more diversified export economy, expanding its international reach and gradually reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons.