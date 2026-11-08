Surge in Algerian Gas Exports as Production Set to Rise

Algeria’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rebounded sharply in October 2026, rising by more than 51% month-on-month to reach 1.03 million tonnes, their highest level in a year. The recovery comes amid forecasts that the country’s average natural gas production will increase to around 10 billion cubic feet per day in 2026.

According to a report by the Energy Research Unit, Algerian LNG exports climbed from 680,000 tonnes in September to 1.03 million tonnes in October, returning to the one-million-tonne mark for the first time since May, when shipments reached 1.02 million tonnes.

Despite this monthly rebound, exports remained down 12% over the first ten months of 2026, totalling 7.06 million tonnes, compared with 8 million tonnes during the same period in 2025. The decline was driven by maintenance operations, higher domestic gas consumption for power generation, and a reduction in volumes supplied to liquefaction plants.

France leads importers of Algerian LNG

France was the largest recipient of Algerian LNG in October, importing 296,000 tonnes, followed by Spain with 262,000 tonnes and Turkey with 261,000 tonnes. The Netherlands received 76,000 tonnes, Germany 74,000 tonnes, while shipments to Italy totalled 66,000 tonnes.

Exports to France surged by 84% year-on-year, compared with 161,000 tonnes in October 2025. Shipments to Spain increased by 3%, while exports to Turkey also recorded a slight rise.

The Netherlands received a cargo of approximately 76,000 tonnes, marking only its second shipment from Algeria in more than two years.

Meanwhile, Algeria strengthened its presence in the German market by delivering its second-ever LNG cargo to the country, amounting to around 74,000 tonnes. The shipment was made under Algeria’s first LNG export contract with Germany, signed in February 2024.

Gas production forecast to reach 10 billion cubic feet per day

In a related development, the African Energy Chamber expects Algeria’s average natural gas production to reach approximately 10 billion cubic feet per day in 2026, representing a 1.6% increase from the 9.84 billion cubic feet per day recorded in 2025. If achieved, this would mark the country’s first annual increase in gas production since 2023.

The forecast is underpinned by the start-up of new development projects and discoveries made in 2025, as Algeria seeks to offset the natural decline in output from its ageing gas fields.

Among the projects expected to support production growth is the development of the Tin Fouyé Tabankort (TFT) field, which came on stream this year and is expected to contribute around 2% of Algeria’s daily gas production.

Another key initiative is the start-up of the Ain Amenas 2 development project, one of the country’s major wet gas projects, comprising four fields.

At the same time, Algeria is continuing expansion and development work at Hassi R’Mel, the country’s largest gas field. The project aims to add 121 billion cubic metres of dry gas to the field’s reserves, alongside 7 million tonnes of condensates.

With LNG exports showing signs of recovery and several major development projects expected to boost output, Algeria is seeking to consolidate its position as a key gas supplier to international markets, particularly Europe. However, sustaining this momentum will depend on the successful completion of ongoing projects, continued investment in upstream infrastructure and the country’s ability to offset declining production at mature fields while meeting rising domestic energy demand.