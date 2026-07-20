Algerian Products Strengthen Their Presence in the Spanish Market

Algerian products are gaining increasing traction in the Spanish market, reflecting the country’s expanding export base and the growing momentum behind Algerian-Spanish economic cooperation, according to Jaber Ben Sedira, President of the Algerian Organization for Trade and Social Investment.

Ben Sedira said Algeria has emerged as a significant economic partner for Spain, driven by the diversification of its exports. Products such as dates, olive oil, fresh fruit, and ceramics have established a stronger foothold in the Spanish market, reinforcing a bilateral trade relationship that is increasingly based on a mutually beneficial “win-win” approach.

Speaking on the Multimedia Economy program of Algerian Radio, Ben Sedira said the steady growth of Algerian exports illustrates the transformation underway in commercial relations between the two countries and highlights Algeria’s rising status as a strategic economic partner.

He also underscored the importance of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s upcoming visit to Algeria, describing it as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. The visit, he noted, comes after several years of diplomatic tensions and presents an opportunity to reset cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic development.

According to Ben Sedira, Spanish investors continue to play a key role in expanding commercial exchanges, encouraged by Algeria’s increasingly competitive investment environment. He pointed to a series of government incentives—including tax and customs exemptions, as well as streamlined export procedures—that have been positively received by Spanish businesses seeking to expand their operations in Algeria.

Ben Sedira further revealed that several Spanish shipping companies have signed agreements with the Port of Algiers, recognizing its strategic position as a gateway to African markets. With maritime routes linking Algeria to Nouakchott, Nouadhibou, and Dakar, the port is expected to facilitate the movement of Spanish goods across West Africa while strengthening Algeria’s role as a regional logistics hub.

Highlighting the growing interest of the Spanish business community, Ben Sedira noted that five Spanish chambers of commerce have recently conducted successive visits to Algeria to explore new opportunities in trade and investment.

He concluded that Algerian-Spanish economic relations are entering a new phase marked by deeper strategic cooperation, greater complementarity of interests, and expanding prospects for long-term partnership.