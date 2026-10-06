“Banque Extérieure d’Algérie” (BEA) Among The Top 10 African Banks In 2026

Banque Extérieure d’Algérie (BEA) ranked 10th in the list of the top 100 banks in Africa for 2026, with Tier 1 capital of nearly 3.8 billion dollars, according to a ranking published by “African Business” magazine.

According to the ranking published by the magazine yesterday, Monday, titled “Africa’s Top 100 Banks 2026: the full list and our analysis”, Banque Extérieure d’Algérie (BEA) is the only Algerian banking institution within the top 10 banks on the continent, while Algeria was among only four countries dominating the top 14 positions.

The “African Business” ranking is based on the volume of Tier 1 capital, which includes the bank’s core capital, reserves, and retained earnings, with financial data converted into US dollars to compare banking institutions across different countries. The report explained that exchange rate fluctuations can affect the ranking of banks from year to year.

At the continental level, the total Tier 1 capital of the top 100 African banks rose by 23% during the year, reaching 155 billion dollars, compared to 126.1 billion dollars in the 2025 ranking, while total assets increased by 16% to approximately 1.8 trillion dollars.

The report noted that improved exchange rates, along with stronger economic growth, lower inflation, and higher bank profitability, contributed to enhancing the performance of the African banking sector during the period under review.

The presence of Banque Extérieure d’Algérie (BEA) in 10th place highlights the advanced presence of the Algerian banking sector among the largest banking institutions on the continent, at a time when the African banking sector is witnessing an improvement in capital and asset levels.

For reference, Banque Nationale d’Algérie (BNA) ranked 11th in the ranking, immediately after Banque Extérieure d’Algérie (BEA).