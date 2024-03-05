China Wants to Participate in Realizing the Vision of a New Algeria

The visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to China was a reason for strengthening relations between the two countries in all fields, and gave a strong impetus to the development of economic and trade cooperation between them, said Li Jian, the Chinese ambassador to Algeria, stressing that the two presidents drew a strategic plan to develop traditional relations between China and Algeria.

The Chinese ambassador explained that in the year Algeria was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, China fully supported it on all issues, especially concerning regional security.

Regarding trade between the two countries, the Chinese ambassador confirmed, during the Forum for Economic and Commercial Cooperation and Exchange between Chinese and Algerian companies, which was hosted on Tuesday in the city of Setif (eastern Algeria), that the total trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about 10 billion US dollars, adding that the Chinese companies have invested in Setif more than 26 million dollars, and provided thousands of job opportunities, with the total production value reaching approximately 10 billion dinars.

The spokesman added that the Chinese Embassy to Algeria will work to advance friendly relations between the city of Setif and Chinese cities, providing more visa facilitation policies and encouraging cultural tourism delegations to visit the city.

The same diplomat stated that “Algeria, which is characterized by political stability and a distinct geographical location is considered a high-quality market, attracting Chinese companies, which see it as one of the preferred destinations for foreign investment” pointing out that “some Chinese companies have been operating in Algeria for more than 40 years”.

Li Jian added that “The Algiers Great Mosque, the East-West Highway, as well as stadiums, social housing, and other projects are all milestones in the development of Algerian cities and a living embodiment of cooperation between China and Algeria.”

Li concluded that “The People’s Republic of China wants to continue participation in realizing the vision of the New Algeria, promoting economic diversification, as well as contributing to local manufacturing.”