Doctors Of Algeria In Russia Propose Facilities For The Equivalence Of Certificates Of Scientific Specializations

The Association of the Algerian Cultural Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg raised the concern of Algerian doctors regarding the equivalence of certificates obtained in this country, and submitted a number of proposals to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Higher Education, to wrap up this file in line with the directives of the President of the Republic in which he called for the development of a reference card for the equivalence of certificates of scientific specializations from foreign universities as a mechanism to facilitate the return of competencies.

In this regard, a letter sent by the association itself to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education and Scientific Research, signed by its Vice President, Rafik Boutaba, of which Echorouk received a copy, stated that with reference to the decision of the President of the Republic in the cabinet meeting held on February 5, to put a reference card in order to automatically equalize degrees of scientific specializations from foreign universities for their Algerian holders to facilitate the return of competencies and benefit from their high training, and the experiences of students and professors coming from abroad, as such the association presents some suggestions regarding the equivalence of the Russian medical degree in Algeria.

And it was stated in the letter that the protocol of equivalence of certificates and scientific degrees between Algeria and the Soviet Union signed on May 12, 1969, specifically Article 8 stipulates that a full course from the Higher Medical College of the Soviet Union and a full course in the Faculty of Medicine in Algerian universities is equivalent to the degree of a general practitioner.

Among the proposals contained in the letter are the activation of the treaties signed between Algeria and Russia, which means a general medical certificate in Russia equivalent to a general medical certificate in Algeria, and the abolition of the demand for the ratification of the Russian certificate in the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Consulate, as is the case in Russia with Algerian certificates.

Algerian doctors in Russia also demanded the adoption of the English language in translating foreign documents instead of French due to the difficulty of translating them in non-Francophone countries, and the acceptance of a Russian specialization certificate if it is accompanied by an experience between two to 4 years depending on the specialties, since the study of specialization in Russia is only two years.

The association also suggested accepting a doctorate degree for medical specializations from Russian universities, which is equivalent to a PH.D degree, as well as amending or canceling the list of recognized Russian universities, and automatically recognizing all public universities, as this list even contains universities from the independent countries of the former Soviet Union.

The letter concluded by noting that the amendments mentioned by the President of the Republic will facilitate the return of a large number of Algerians, especially since the number of students in medical specialties in Russia is constantly increasing.