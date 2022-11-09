European Parliamentary Investigation Reveals List Of Victims Of Moroccan “Pegasus” Spying Program

The report of the Commission of Inquiry on the use of Pegasus by the European Parliament points to the involvement of Morocco as one of the main actors in the use of spyware against several European officials of Spain, as well as the envoy of the Union to the African Sahel, namely Romano Prodi.

According to the document in the possession of “Echorouk Online”, the Dutch report’s author, Sophie Anfield, confirms that the Moroccan authorities may use spyware such as Pegasus against Italy, France and Spain as well.

The report covers cases of “spyware” use in different European countries.

The report, which is still subject to several amendments in the commission of inquiry before voting on it in a plenary session, indicates that the Moroccan authorities are spying on the Spanish government.

She explained that in July 2021 the Pegasus project was revealed, which showed a large number of goals in Spain.

However, they appear to have been targeted by different actors and for different reasons.

The report indicates that Moroccan intelligence carried out espionage through Pegasus on the former Italian Prime Minister and former member of the European Commission Romano Prodi because of his role as a former United Nations special envoy to the Sahel region due to his “possible contacts with high-ranking figures from Western Sahara or Algeria.”