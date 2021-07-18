In Phone Call With President Tebboune, Kais Saied Extends His Thanks To Algeria

On Sunday, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, in which the latter thanked Algeria’s leadership and people, indicated a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

In the phone call, Tunisian President Kais Saied conveyed the thanks of the Tunisian people to their Algerian brother for the aid sent from Algeria to Tunisian hospitals to contribute to reducing the consequences of the acute health crisis that struck his country.

President Kais Saied also offered his congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Algerian people on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha religious feast slated for next Tuesday July 20th.

For his part, President Tebbouné presented to his brother, the Tunisian President as well as to the Tunisian people his wishes for prosperity, praying Allah Almighty to lift the test of the Covid 19 pandemic on the two brotherly peoples, “the statement concluded.