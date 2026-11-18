An investigation published by the Spanish newspaper “El Salto” revealed the falsehood of the Makhzen marketing the occupied Sahrawi city of Dakhla as a “Moroccan destination”, and its use of its economic activities and commercial potential to impose a de facto reality, in complete disregard for the gross human rights violations in occupied Western Sahara and the deprivation of its people of their right to self-determination.

The investigation, conducted by Spanish journalist Matteo Garavoglia, highlighted the

“great facilities” provided by international airlines and booking platforms, led by the Irish airline “Ryanair”, which operates flights from the Spanish capital Madrid to occupied Dakhla at “symbolic” prices to attract foreign tourists, “at a time when Sahrawis are deprived of their freedom of movement within their homeland due to security barriers that separate them from tourist areas and luxury resorts”.

The Spanish newspaper documented live testimonies exposing this bitter reality, including the testimony of Sahrawi journalist and human rights activist living in exile, Hassan Zerouali, who spoke about being arrested and having his home in occupied Dakhla surrounded for receiving foreign journalists, and being prevented twice from entering his birthplace in 2025 and 2026, as well as being threatened with kidnapping, noting that the tourism promotion employed by the occupation “is nothing but a facade hiding behind it demographic settlement and gross human rights violations”.

In the context of analyzing the political and legal dimensions of this employment by the Makhzen of tourism in the occupied Sahrawi city, the same report quoted Abi Bachraye El Bachir, Special Advisor to the Sahrawi President in charge of the natural resources and legal issues file, confirming that the Moroccan occupation “uses international sports competitions, especially kitesurfing, through European travel agencies to whitewash its image and consolidate the reality of colonial occupation”.

Furthermore, the same investigation quoted Andrea Maria Pelliconi, a professor of international human rights law at the University of “Southampton” in Britain, saying that tourism in Western Sahara represents “an extension of the strategy of annexation and forced integration of the territory”, criticizing the “complicity” of some airlines and digital tourism platforms dealing with them in “entrenching an illegal situation in a territory that is still listed by the United Nations as a non-self-governing territory”.

In the context of the developments witnessed in this file, the “Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland” revealed that a complaint had been filed against the airline “Ryanair”, following an advertisement promoting travel to the occupied city of Dakhla as a “Moroccan destination” and considered it “misleading” to consumers and a disregard for the legal status of the occupied territory, as reported Tuesday by the Irish website Business Plus.

The complaint came as an initiative from the Irish Member of the European Parliament Lynn Boylan, of the “Sinn Fein” party, who considered that describing occupied Dakhla and its culture and identity as “Moroccan” represents a “clear deception” of a reality that “proves that the city is located in the occupied part of Western Sahara”, explaining that it is a territory “not subject to the alleged sovereignty of Morocco and is listed by the United Nations among the non-self-governing territories”.

This investigation also comes in the context of action by the Polisario Front, which has initiated an administrative procedure with the Spanish Ministry of Transport to demand the cancellation of licenses granted to the Irish airline “Ryanair” to operate commercial flights between Madrid and occupied Dakhla by Morocco, which presents it as a “destination belonging to it”, in disregard of the international legal status of Western Sahara.