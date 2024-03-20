Is it Possible to Bet on Yacine Brahimi in World Cup 2026?

Last February,8, Yacine Brahimi reached his thirty-fourth birthday, an advanced age for a football player. He is active on the wing, where physical fitness and speed play an important role in his performance, and if everyone knows that Petkovic’s first goal is to qualify for the World Cup 2026, where all conditions must be present, the most important of which is that the Fennecs have collected six points so far from two matches.

Yacine Brahimi, at the time of the next World Cup, will have reached 36 and a half, which is an advanced age in most cases. Anyone who reaches that age is used as a reserve at best. As for betting on him as a starter in a high-level World Cup, it is a gamble that will not pay off.

There is no doubt that Yacine Brahimi is one of the best football players to have played on the national team. Rather, he is a phenomenon recognized by even Riyad Mahrez, who has never praised a player since Lionel Messi as much as he praised Yacine Brahimi saying he is one of the best dribblers in the world. One of the stars of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, where he scored an assist against South Korea following a pass from Sofiane Feghouli, and provided an assist for a decisive goal from Slimani against Russia. Other than that, Yacine Brahimi’s imprint disappeared and he did not find a place for himself during the era of former coach Djamel Belmadi until he was put on the sidelines permanently. He deserved last month to be among the group that travelled to Ivory Coast.

Still, his career seems like a troubled journey from Rennes in France to Granada in Spain to Porto in Portugal, impacting his path with the Fennecs, and casting doubt in the hearts of all the coaches who passed through the Algerian national team, the last of whom was Djamel Belmadi, who preferred Youcef Belaili since the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, and in all the matches in which Belmadi included Yacine Brahimi, the latter shone, as happened in the Mexico match, when together with Riyad Mahrez, he gave a fabulous performance, Belaili was always closest to Belmadi’s heart, even when he was active in the Algerian league and didn’t show good performance.

Yacine Brahimi returns to look for great revenge. He knows that the fans will follow him more than the rest of the players against Bolivia and South Africa, which puts him in front of one of the most important tests in his football life because failure will evaporate the dreams he brought to the Fennecs in front of an audience that has started watching all the matches of Yacine Brahimi, the best player and scorer currently in the Qatari League. Rather he is completely out of competition, and there are those in Qatar who say that Yacine Brahimi is the best player in the Qatari League since its founding.

In the absence of his teammate Riyad Mahrez, who is only one year younger than him, Yacine Brahimi may find himself a leader, and perhaps the head of a new body for the national team with players, some of whom are under twenty, which reassures the new coach Petkovic, who is famous for his strong relationship with the captain of the teams he supervised in search of an engine, and a teacher on the field so that the players do not get lost. Everything depends on the maturity and performance that Yacine Brahimi will provide in the matches against Bolivia and South Africa. However, it is unlikely to bet on him until the 2026 World Cup.