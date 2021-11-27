Israeli Leaks Expose The Makhzen’s Practices

From time to time, the scandals of the Makhzen regime, which it has always hidden from its people, are revealed, especially those related to its secret relationships with the state of the Zionist entity. Unfortunately, it is the Hebrew state that usually exposes its practices, either through statements by Mossad officers or through media leaks.

The leak this time came through the Israeli “E24″ channel, which revealed that Moroccan-Israeli relations have not stopped since the announcement of their freezing at the beginning of the third millennium (in the year 2000), and confirmed that the communication was continuous but under the table, contrary to what was shown by the Makhzen regime since two decades.

The famous Israeli channel said on its website: “Long before the Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding this week in Rabat to strengthen security relations between Israel and Morocco, the two countries have already maintained security relations at various levels of secrecy, including deals of armament”.

In the details, the same source spoke about arms deals concluded between the Makhzen regime and the State of the Zionist entity, in which the Moroccan Army of the Makhzen obtained three “Heron” drones manufactured by IAI, purchased eight years ago to conduct operations in the occupied Western Sahara lands.

Although the relations between Morocco and the Zionist entity existed informally since the establishment of the Hebrew state in 1948, so that the late King Hassan II of Morocco received Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres in Morocco in 1986, but it was announced in an official capacity in 1994, before it was frozen by Rabat, in the year 2000, following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

In his meeting with the national press, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune attacked Morocco’s rush towards normalization; “It is a shame and a disgrace that the entity threatens an Arab country from the lands of another Arab country”, he was referring to the statement of the Foreign Minister of the Zionist entity from Rabat, through which he targeted Algeria.

According to the Israeli channel, the aircraft deal was made through a French company, in exchange for $48 million, with one goal, which is to hide the existence of relations with the Zionist usurping state from the Moroccan people. According to the same source, Morocco also acquired smaller drones, which were purchased from “Bluebird”.

The leaks of the Israeli channel revealed that the Moroccan regime was lying to its people about its relations with the Hebrew state, and it seems that its recent public decisions regarding normalization may cause it a lot of trouble with the Moroccan people, which went out in rallies condemning the recent rapprochement with the Zionist entity.

The Moroccan regime’s troubles were not limited to internal discontent, but the statement of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, which condemned the normalization of the Moroccan regime with the Hebrew state, came to denounce the move and described it as a “condemned and forbidden act”.

The statement, signed by the Secretary-General of the Union, Ali Al-Qaradaghi, said: “The Union affirms that what some countries, such as the UAE and Morocco, have committed to indulging in alliances and practical steps with the occupying Zionist entity is a condemned and forbidden act and a betrayal of the age and righteousness covenant, and the rights of the Palestinian people”.

What is remarkable is that the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, heads the “Al-Quds Committee”, a body that was created on the recommendation of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, a presidency that faced great questions after the repeated betrayals of the Alawite kingdom to the Palestinian cause, following the normalization scandals of the Makhzen regime in recent years.