Italian Politician: “Opportunities To Invest In Gold In Algeria”

An Italian politician from the “Brothers of Italy” party, addressed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, businessmen and industrialists in his country about the need to seize the great potential that Algeria has, considering that they are “opportunities of gold” in many sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, construction, and others. .

This invitation came from Gian Giacomo Calovini, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian House of Representatives (the lower chamber of Parliament), and head of the parliamentary bloc of the Brothers of Italy party. He visited Algeria in the period between June 11 and 13, as part of a parliamentary delegation, during which he held a series of meetings. With members of the National People’s Assembly and the National Assembly.

The newspaper “Il Giornale di Brescia” quoted MP Calovini as saying: “His recent visit to Algeria led him to the idea of launching another mission for industrialists in the province of Brescia to Algeria within the framework of the Italian government’s Mattei plan.”

According to the Italian politician, among the nine African countries that have already joined the plan, there is Algeria, with which dense diplomatic ties have been established for months, and among the latest meetings a delegation was transferred from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which will submit a report on this three-day mission to the Chamber of Deputies. On Wednesday, June 26th.

The head of the parliamentary bloc of the Meloni party in the Italian House of Representatives spoke about the idea of organizing a mission for businessmen and industrialists in the province of Brescia, from which this politician hails, to Algeria within the framework of the Mattei plan directed to the African continent, which aims for more partnership agreements, development cooperation and investments in basic sectors, such as Agriculture, formation and energy.

He said in this regard: “We as the Foreign Affairs Committee, in agreement with the loyalists and the opposition, saw that it would be useful to carry out a series of missions to a number of African countries, and we included Algeria as our first trip, a country that enjoys tremendous growth prospects and significant economic and demographic expansion, as well as “The relations between Meloni and the Algerian president are excellent.”

Mr. Gian Giacomo Calovini added, “We believe that there can be multiple forms of cooperation and development of joint projects between the two sides. The main major Italian companies operate in Algeria, but there is also room for medium and large companies from Brescia.”

He went on to say, “As a representative from Brescia, what I can do in the Foreign Affairs Committee is to pay attention to the internationalization of companies in my region, and in Algeria I noticed great interest in Italian companies in many sectors that could include many of Brescia’s activities.”

The Italian politician considered that agriculture, infrastructure and training are at the forefront of the sectors that provide golden opportunities in Algeria.

He stated in this regard that Algeria enjoys thriving agriculture in the region overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, but most of the vast country is sandy and desert, and there is a great desire to find a way to make these areas arable as well.

According to him, the experience, knowledge and skills that Brescia possesses, as the first province in the agricultural field in Italy, could also be welcomed in Algeria.

“Algeria has also witnessed significant demographic growth in recent decades, and there is a need for housing units and infrastructure. There is also a need for bridges, highways, construction, steel and raw materials,” he said.

According to the same source, the idea of organizing a mission for businessmen and industrialists from the province of Brescia to Algeria to explore opportunities will be in agreement with the Italian Embassy in Algeria and the Agency for the Promotion Abroad and Internationalization of Italian Companies (ICE), as well as with the trade associations to which the appeal will also be directed.

He commented, “My idea is to try to build a regional mission from Italy, specifically from Brescia, to Africa for the first time next fall.”

Politician Gian Giacomo Calovini concluded by noting that he had spoken informally with some associations and obtained the green light from them, explaining that, as a parliamentarian, he would place himself at the disposal of all boycott activities to organize the mission to understand the manifold investment opportunities available in Algeria.