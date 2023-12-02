Messages From The American Administration On The Visit Of US Ambassador Aubin To Tindouf

In less than two weeks, the ambassador of the United States of America, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, visited Tindouf, and in both stops her presence was felt in the Sahrawi refugee camps, but in her second visit her message was clearer to those who attacked her during the first visit, accusing her of putting her country in a critical position vis-à-vis the Moroccan regime.

The US embassy wrote in its last tweet on its account on “X” (formerly Twitter): “Ambassador Elizabeth Moore Aubin is always amazed by the warmth and beauty of Algeria and is grateful for the initiative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which organizes two trips each year for donors to see firsthand the efforts of United Nations agencies in Tindouf.”

However, Ambassador Elizabeth Moore-Aubin documented the two visits with expressive images and clear sentences that do not lend themselves to interpretation. In the photo of the second visit, which took place on Thursday, November 29, the American diplomat appeared with a Sahrawi woman in a Sahrawi uniform, with the Sahrawi flag behind them and a large picture of the Sahrawi president, Ibrahim Ghali.

As for the first visit, which was last November 16, the American embassy crowned it with a tweet that said: “Ambassador Moore Aubin is currently in Tindouf as part of the United Nations donor mission to the Sahrawi camps, organized by UNHCR. The United States is the largest donor, contributing annually to the relief humanitarian effort.” The United States supports the United Nations political process on Western Sahara, seeks a lasting solution, and consults with parties and partners to achieve peace”.

The first visit caused a great deal of controversy in the Moroccan media loyal to the regime, and some platforms talked about how the American ambassador to Algeria, had put her country, had put herself in an unenviable position with her visit to the state of Tindouf, where the Sahrawi refugee camps are located. Some even called her “naive” for meeting with members of the Polisario Front, which demands the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination, which was considered an “implicit recognition” of the Sahrawi Arab Republic, according to critics of the visit in the western neighbor.

The message was clear from the beginning and during the visit last November 16, during which the American diplomat spoke of her country’s support for the “United Nations political process on Western Sahara”, with the aim of “reaching a lasting solution and consulting with the parties and partners to achieve peace”. This is the position expressed during the administration of President Joe Biden, which, for example, did not talk about the alleged sovereignty of the Alawite kingdom over the occupied Sahrawi territories, as stated in a tweet by former US President Donald Trump, weeks before he left the White House.

But Elizabeth Moore Aubin wanted to give those who did not like the first message a second, more eloquent and powerful message to relax a little or to get out of their skin. Sometimes a picture speaks louder than words, and there is no doubt that the appearance of the American ambassador with a Sahrawi woman in a Sahrawi uniform, with the Sahrawi flag in the background, as the symbol of the Sahrawi Arab Republic, represented by its President, Ibrahim Ghali, has many meanings that the discerning person will not miss.

The Alawite regime usually sells the Moroccan people the illusion that the United States of America is an ally of the regime in Rabat and cannot betray their “first national cause,” as they call it. This is an illusion that was exposed with the arrival of US President Joe Biden in the White House, with his retraction of his “tweet”. “His predecessor, Trump, gave what he did not have to those who did not deserve it, as the Arab proverb says, in a scene that shocked the advocates of normalization with the usurping Zionist entity within the Alawite regime and weakened their authority before the Moroccan people.