Morocco Harasses Spanish Journalist Who Exposed Them In ‘Pegasus’ Spying Case

The “Pegasus” espionage scandal, in which the Moroccan regime was involved, has come to the fore again, but this time in a dramatic way, in which the perpetrator has become the victim, in the latest developments of this file, which has caused the creation of political and diplomatic crises, in which the Moroccan regime has been the hero.

In the midst of the suspicious relationship between the Moroccan regime and the Spanish government headed by Pedro Sanchez, excerpts were leaked from a report issued by the Spanish Counter-Espionage Service on March 19, 2024, claiming the innocence of the Alawite Kingdom in the “Pegasus” espionage scandal, which was exploded by independent international media and human rights organizations notably by a credible non-governmental organization, more than two years ago.

According to independent reports that shed light on this scandal, Moroccan intelligence was involved in spying on Algerian officials, media figures and activists, and also hacked the phones of senior European officials, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, his senior aides, and the Spanish Prime Minister himself, Pedro Sanchez, and his ministers including Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlasca, and former Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya. The spying operation also targeted the former Belgian Prime Minister and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and other European officials.

What is interesting is that at a time when the Moroccan regime should have remained silent to avoid the return of this scandal to the forefront after it had been raging for two years, it sought revenge against a mere journalist who accused it of spying on his phone, namely the famous Spanish journalist, Ignacio Sombrero, by expanding… The lawsuit was filed after Rabat had previously lost the case in a court of first instance in Madrid, simply because the journalist writes independently and impartially about Maghreb affairs, given that he spent a long time as a correspondent for the newspaper “El Pais” from the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

In a tweet by the journalist on the platform “Twitter” previously and “X” currently, he accused the Moroccan regime of targeting him personally because of his writings, writing: “Morocco is resorting to a report approved by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, to expand its civil case against (journalist) Ignacio Sombrero, who was…”. He accused Rabat of spying on his telephone. Its lawyers (the Moroccan regime) sent a letter to the Judicial Council exonerating Rabat in the “Pegasus” spying scandal.

The Spanish journalist also strongly criticized his country’s government for colluding with the Moroccan regime against him, writing in another tweet: “I would like to thank the Spanish government for publishing the biased 2023 report (for Morocco), thus providing it with documented evidence to extend the lawsuit filed against me for defamation in the Pegasus espionage case.

The decision-makers in the closets of the Alaouite Palace in Rabat did not expect that the circle would be reversed and the scandal would come to the fore once again, after the targeted journalist from the kingdom of the “Commander of the Faithful” received great support from media personalities and human rights activists, not only in Spain, but also from abroad.