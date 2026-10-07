NAPEC 2026: Algeria Signs Agreements to Boost Hydrocarbon Recovery  

The 14th edition of the North Africa Energy and Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference (NAPEC 2026) has witnessed the signing of two study agreements between the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT) and a Vietnamese oil and gas exploration and production company to assess opportunities for improving hydrocarbon recovery at the Bir Aïssa and Rhourde El Baguel fields in the Berkine Basin in southeastern Algeria. The event also highlighted growing interest from the United Kingdom and the European Union in expanding cooperation and investment in Algeria’s energy sector.

The two agreements will run for 12 months and aim to assess the technical potential for increasing hydrocarbon recovery rates at the two fields. The studies will involve analyzing available data and examining reservoir behavior to optimize the exploitation of discovered resources and improve overall recovery rates.

The agreements were signed in the presence of ALNAFT Director General Abdelkader Cherfaoui and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Algeria, Phuc Duy Long. The Vietnamese diplomat described the agreements as a concrete step toward strengthening cooperation between Vietnamese and Algerian companies in the hydrocarbon sector, emphasizing that Algeria is an important partner for Vietnam in Africa and offers significant opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

Growing British Interest in Algeria’s Energy Sector

On the British side, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Algeria, James Downer, said that the investment environment offered by Algeria’s energy sector is attracting growing interest from British companies and business groups.

He noted that the UK is seeking to strengthen its presence in Algeria and contribute to energy infrastructure projects as well as gas exploration activities.

Downer also stressed the importance of establishing long-term partnerships between Algerian and British companies based on technology and expertise transfer and the creation of added value. He said that British companies, including Clarke Energy, are prepared to contribute to the development of Algeria’s energy resources, clean energy sector and energy transition.

EU-Algeria Energy Partnership

For his part, Diego Mellado Pascua, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation in Algeria, underscored the strategic importance of the energy partnership between Algeria and the European Union, describing Algeria as a “reliable, strong and strategic partner” for Europe, particularly in the field of gas supplies.

The European diplomat noted that geopolitical developments and changes in the gas market have strengthened Algeria’s position in European energy security. He said Algeria could play a key role in reshaping Europe’s energy alliances and supply dependencies.

According to Mellado Pascua, EU-Algeria cooperation also extends to renewable energy and green hydrogen, building on existing energy infrastructure. He highlighted the proposed corridor for transporting hydrogen produced in Algeria to Europe via Tunisia, stressing the European Union’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation with Algeria in investment, industrial and trade sectors.

NAPEC 2026 Brings Together Hundreds of Energy Experts

The 14th edition of NAPEC 2026, being held from October 5 to 7, has brought together more than 450 exhibitors and 230 speakers, including officials and energy experts.

Participants are discussing the future of the energy mix, security of supply, decarbonization and the development of hydrogen technologies. The event has attracted international participation, including companies from China, Italy and several other countries.