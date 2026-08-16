Political Parties Prepare Their New Deputies For The First Political Test In Parliament

Political groups have begun receiving their new deputies to the People’s National Assembly at their headquarters, in preparation for the opening of the first parliamentary session of the tenth legislative term, scheduled for September, for the first time under the provisions of the Constitution amended by Law No. 26-04 dated March 26, 2026, particularly Article 138 thereof, which re-adjusted the time frame for the ordinary parliamentary session, specifying its start during the month of September and its continuation for a period of ten months from the date of its opening without specifying the day, contrary to what was practiced in the 2020 Constitution.

It is expected that the legislative institution will enter its new term with a more diverse political composition compared to previous terms, in light of the return of some party factions to the parliament that had been absent from the institution during previous terms, along with the entry of new deputies and a small number of those who have a previous term, which is likely to reflect on the nature of discourse and discussions inside the Zighoud Youcef building, with the positions and visions of various groups moving from the political arena to the session hall and parliamentary committees.

This diversity in the tenth term is also expected to create a peculiarity at the level of political debate, at a time when the new parliamentary groups are preparing to undergo their first legislative and oversight test, and to present their priorities and positions regarding the files presented to Parliament and display their political visions as well on various national and international issues.

It is not only about the change in the composition of the Assembly, but also about the transition of a number of political trends to a new institutional space, where various groups will have the opportunity to present their visions and positions on the files presented, whether through general discussions, committee work, or parliamentary oversight tools, which, according to political experts, is likely to create a diversity in positions and orientations.

Among the files expected to translate this diversity in debate are a group of important projects and texts that will find their way to the Assembly at the beginning of the session, foremost of which is the Finance Law draft for the year 2027 and the government’s action plan if presented, which are two texts that usually receive extensive discussion within the legislative institution, given their direct link to the government’s economic and social choices and their impact on the daily life of the citizen.

The session is also expected to open other economic and legislative files of importance, in addition to texts carrying a political and institutional dimension, such as the draft laws for the Municipality and the Province, which were previously the subject of consultations with the political class, making their presentation before the deputies another opportunity to test the positions of various groups on the path of reforming and modernizing the local administration system, especially since these texts are directly related to the management of local communities and their relationship with the citizen.

The parliamentary agenda will not be isolated from the upcoming electoral event, as the work of the tenth term coincides with the preparation for local elections, which is likely to cast its shadow on the scene inside the Assembly, whether through the positions of the groups towards the laws governing local work or through discussions related to the preparation for the election, especially since a number of new deputies belong to parties that will be directly involved in this competition.

Accordingly, the first session of the tenth term will face a double test, as it will, on one hand, place the new composition of the Assembly and various groups before the responsibility of translating their political presence into legislative and oversight work, and on the other hand, the political and legislative agenda will impose heavy files from the beginning, making the first months sufficient to show whether the new diversity in the composition of the Assembly will actually reflect on the nature of the discussion and discourse under the dome of Zighoud Youcef.