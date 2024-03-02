President Tebboune Defends Sovereign Rights Of Gas Exporting Countries

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed on Saturday at the end of the seventh summit of the Heads of Government of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, which he chaired, that the “Algiers Declaration” is an important step in responding to current and future challenges.

In his speech at the end of this summit, the President of the Republic said that the “Algiers Declaration”, which had been adopted, was “an important step in our response to current and future challenges, confirming our firm determination to develop the use of gas with the necessary efficiency and sustainability in a world characterized by rapid changes”.

The President of the Republic added in the same context, saying: “We have renewed our commitment to strengthening the status of our Forum as a platform for regional and international dialogue and cooperation, which is now attracting new members, while emphasizing the sovereign rights of Member States over their gas resources and our key role in supporting sustainable development and global energy security in harmony and consistency with the goals of the United Nations.”

President Tebboune, at the opening of the 7th Summit, reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to working with the members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum for a common and promising future for this important natural resource, by broadening and intensifying communication and consultation between and with the stakeholders,” adding, “I am sure that the results of this Summit will help us move forward towards our common vision”.

He believed that this Summit was an opportunity “to develop a common vision to safeguard the interests of gas producers and consumers at the same time, and reflects our commitment to the goals of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and our determination to enhance its role and highlight its contribution to global energy security,” noting that natural gas “plays a fundamental role in achieving sustainable development and meeting the growing global demand for energy.

He stressed that Algeria, which “recognizes with all partners that natural gas is an abundant, affordable and environmentally friendly source of energy and supports the integration of renewable energy sources, has always supported the idea of expanding the role of natural gas in sustainable development and using it as a clean source with new and renewable energies”.

He added: “If we all seek to support technological progress in this field, long-term contracts, fair prices and policies that encourage sophisticated investments in the energy sector, then today’s challenges require us to strengthen dialogue and multilateral action that leads to the achievement of the objectives that we set when establishing our Forum. this”.

The President of the Republic also considered that this Summit is also “an important opportunity to deepen cooperation through the exchange of views, experiences and expertise and the establishment of a strategic dialogue between the various players in the gas markets to chart the future path of this vital energy resource in the development and its use as a clean fuel with renewable energies”.

While describing the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries as a platform for cooperation, the President of the Republic addressed the participants of the Forum and said: “As we all support this trend, our interest in dialogue increases, so that our Forum becomes a party that contributes to enhancing our mutual interests and building consensus on the vital role of gas in sustainable development and achieving our common vision.” .

In this context, he called for “taking concrete measures to further develop gas resources through continuous investment and cooperation in technologies, innovation and the development of extraction and marketing techniques, in particular through the Forum’s Gas Research Institute, which Algeria is happy to host”.

On this occasion, he expressed Algeria’s desire “to continue working closely with the members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which continues to attract new members who will undoubtedly contribute to raising the Forum’s international profile and achieving its strategic objectives”.

In this regard, the President of the Republic called for “strengthening the dialogue and cooperation between Member States, on the one hand, and between exporters and importers, on the other, in order to ensure gas supplies and the stability of the world market”.