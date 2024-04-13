Protests And Popular Anger Escalate In Morocco

Morocco is still experiencing a whirlwind of unrest and popular anger as a result of the government’s total disregard for the cries of citizens complaining about the government’s terrible silence regarding the people’s demands, which has led to an escalation of protest movements in the complete absence of responsible authorities who remain preoccupied with their personal interests instead of serving their citizens.

In this context, the regional office of the Independent Union of Nurses in Salé announced its intention to go on strike next Tuesday, which will be accompanied by a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the Regional Delegation for Health and Social Protection in Salé, in protest against the improvised management of the health sector in the city.

The regional office of the Independent Union of Nurses in Salé warned of “deep imbalances resulting from the improvised management” of the regional delegate of the Ministry of Health, which has led to a decline in the quality of health services provided due to the weak health services in the city in general.

The union noted the tendency to close another service at the Moulay Abdullah hospital, the blood filtration service, in addition to the vital services that have been closed (resuscitation, blood bank, otolaryngology), with continuing manifestations of imbalances at the level of patient transport services, nutrition and hygiene.

The union office denounced the continued issuance of impromptu decisions regarding the management of human resources, “which confirms the complete absence of a clear, long-term vision that ensures that the continuity of health services is not compromised, and also creates an atmosphere of tension as a result of miserable working conditions.”

The source also denounced “the lack of a participatory approach, by taking unilateral decisions without involving the union actor, or by calling meetings with a very limited agenda that does not comprehend the extent of the imbalances and problems in which the health sector in Salé is floundering”.

The union noted that “the great disparity in the distribution of human resources among the health centers continues, and the increasing work pressure on the health workers who work in them due to the serious characteristics that negatively affect the quality of health services provided to the citizens”.

For their part, various trade union organizations at the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Businesses, Employment and Skills called for a general sectoral strike on Tuesday, denouncing the continued absence of any serious and fruitful sectoral social dialogue and calling on workers in the sector to participate fully in this day of protest.

The unions also criticized what they called the “absolute silence” of the Ministry in the face of the protest movements and stressed the need to make next Tuesday “a day to express the overwhelming anger against the policy of procrastination and evasion that the Ministry is pursuing with regard to the just, legitimate and deserved demands of the sector’s workers”.

On this occasion, the sector’s workers are expected to organize a one-hour protest in front of the Ministry’s headquarters in Rabat, noting that this escalation – according to the unions – enjoys the support and approval of the Moroccan Association of Labor Inspectors.