Sahrawi Ambassador In Algeria: “Largest Part Of Wanton Moroccan Aggression Against Free People Of The World Affects Algeria”

The Sahrawi ambassador in Algeria, member of the National Secretariat, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, affirmed that the largest part of the Moroccan aggression against the free people of the world is experienced by Algeria as a result of its principled and sovereign positions and its preservation of the legacy of the November 1st 1954 lofty revolution in defense of just causes.

In a statement to the press after the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received his credentials as ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to Algeria, Abdelkader Taleb Omar stressed that “the largest part of this (Moroccan) aggression is inflicted on Algeria as a result of its principled sovereign positions and its preservation of the legacy of the November 1st 1954 glorious revolution to defend the Just causes, this revolution that the revolutionaries in the Western Sahara emulate and cherish as a strategic relationship with the country (Algeria) of one million and a half million glorious Shouhadas or Martyrs.”

The Sahrawi ambassador considered that his meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune comes in a “special circumstance”, and thus “takes clear dimensions and meanings in this circumstance marked by the departure of the Moroccan regime from international legitimacy, its destruction of the UN and African peace plan, and its obstruction of peaceful endeavors” as well as its “attempt to take the conflict out of its natural framework as a cause for decolonization”, as he put it.

He also stated that the Moroccan regime “was not satisfied with this, but rather pursued a policy of escalation and aggression towards all those who defend international legitimacy and oppose the expansion and occupation policy among the free peoples of the world and the friends of the Saharawi cause.”

The Sahrawi ambassador stopped at the latest developments related to this file, to declare, in this regard: “After the struggle of the Sahrawi people for nearly half a century, the papers behind which the Moroccan regime hides and is exposed, to appear as a system of global espionage and legalization and dissemination of cannabis, as well as having a relationship with terrorism and organized crime,” stressing that “these characteristics will deepen the Makhzen’s isolation and will lead it to break.”

In the same context, he indicated that this meeting also constituted an opportunity to “communicate to President Tebboune the will and determination of the Sahrawi people to continue their struggle in all legitimate ways, until the Moroccan occupier is expelled and sovereignty is completed on the territory of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.”

Likewise, this meeting was an opportunity to convey to him “the greetings, appreciation and congratulations of his brother and friend, Sahrawi President Ibrahim Ghali, for the care he found during his Covid 19 related illness,” in a position that “remains consistent with the position of Algeria, the government and the people”, which “provided support for the Sahrawi people.” over the past decades,” which “the Sahrawi people will keep in their collective memory.”

As a reminder, the credentials’ presentation ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Algerian Republic, in Algiers in the presence of the Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Noureddine Baghdad Daidj, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra.