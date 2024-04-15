Silicon Valley Available in Algeria

Algeria has all the capabilities to launch an environment for developing the use of artificial intelligence, in light of the presence of a national higher school, which allows proposing solutions to the problems facing the country in many sectors, such as agriculture, industry, public transportation, services, finance ..etc, as is the case in “Silicon Valley” in the United States of America”, The Algerian researcher at Intel, the global software and smart solutions company, said.

On Monday, Professor Mourad Bouache told Echorouk, on the sidelines of the study day organized by Algeria Post on smart finance, that Algeria has a school for artificial intelligence. Therefore the students who represent the raw material must find, upon graduation, a suitable environment for developing themselves and new ideas to find and propose solutions to the country’s problems in agriculture, education, energy, public transportation, and financial services, just as is the case in “Silicon Valley” in the United States, whether through emerging institutions or major companies such as Sonatrach, Algeria Post, and others.

Regarding the “Baridi Mob” use of artificial intelligence, researcher Mourad Bouache, who is the owner of the first Arab platform for artificial intelligence called “Nojoom”, explained that this application is considered the father of applications in Algeria because it is accompanied by the gold card, and with the addition of artificial intelligence, it can analyze the huge data available, given that most Algerians’ wages are paid via Algeria Post, so the existing data is enormous and can be exploited in many matters to know the behaviour of account holders and users and find solutions to the problems presented.

Regarding the “Nojoom AI” platform, which is the first Arab platform in the field of generative artificial intelligence, Bouache added that it has a search engine called “Thuraya,” and it is currently free, and answers in the Arabic language and even various Arabic dialects, whether Algerian, Iraqi, or other. Paid services can be included in it in the future, especially in financial analysis for use by major companies such as Sonatrach and the Algerian Stock Exchange.