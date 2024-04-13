Special Representative of the Russian President Visits Algeria

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the Russian President in charge of the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, is paying a visit to Algeria.

Bogdanov was received in Algiers, on Saturday, by Ahmed Attaf, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad.

The visit falls within the framework of regular political discussions between the two countries, which bring together Mikhail Bogdanov with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lounas Magraman.

The talks- according to the statement – constituted an opportunity to review the relations, cooperation and partnership between Algeria and Russia, and ways to strengthen and expand them further to respond to the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

The two parties also exchanged views and visions on international and regional issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the Sahel-Saharan region, in addition to the serious developments in the Palestinian issue.

Ahmed Attaf received, on Saturday, a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This call – according to the statement – constituted an opportunity to continue the political consultations between the two ministers in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, where Minister Biruta appreciated Algeria’s participation in the ceremonies commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the genocidal massacres that his country was subjected to in 1994, noting the message of solidarity sent by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, on this occasion.

The two parties also discussed the future elections at the bilateral and multilateral levels, the source added.

In a related context, Attaf also received a phone call from the Minister for People’s Power and Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yvan Gil Pinto, according to what was reported on Saturday in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On this occasion, the two ministers discussed, in consultation and coordination, several regional issues of interest to both countries which are being discussed at the level of the UN Security Council, the source adds.