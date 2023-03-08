The Europeans Are Chasing Morocco In Another Dilemma

The problems of the Moroccan Makhzen regime with its “former” European allies seem to be endless. After the condemnation it received from the European Parliament over the issue of the illegal detention of journalists and the violation of human rights and freedom of expression, as well as the scandals of espionage and political corruption, a new and sensitive issue has arisen for the West, with Morocco receiving Russian gas and re-exporting it to other destinations, contrary to the decisions it has taken.

The Western system, led by the United States of America, is against Moscow because of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

In this context, members of the European Parliament asked the European Commission if it had any information on Russia’s use of the northern coasts of the Kingdom of Morocco to unload and distribute Russian fuel exports to third parties, which the questioners believe is an attempt by the Makhzen regime to circumvent Western and European sanctions, in particular against Russia.

Morocco’s Makhzen regime is one of the regimes that, after playing the card of neutrality for a short time, announced its alignment with Russia’s opponents by absenting itself from the voting sessions devoted to discussing the imposition of sanctions on Moscow by the United Nations, before returning and retreating to decide to join their ranks.

According to media reports, European MEPs have called on the European Commission to open an investigation into the case, accusing the Moroccan regime of being involved in circumventing Western sanctions, despite having joined the ranks of Russia’s opponents, and those asking the question do not hesitate to accuse the Spanish authorities of Ceuta of complicity as well, according to information provided by Bloomberg, the American agency specializing in economics.

According to the same sources, the Moroccan regime imports more than 40 per cent of its fuel needs from Russia, taking advantage of its low prices, which contradicts Rabat’s commitments to Russia’s opponents in Europe and America, while confirming that it is a partner of the West and no longer in the grey zone.

This incident shows that the Kingdom of the Moroccan Makhzen no longer enjoys the protection it used to enjoy under the roof of the European Parliament.

The customs of good neighborliness and friendship have no value or meaning, in addition to its excessive opportunism, which was embodied in the “Makhzen” dramatically abandoning its European allies in exchange for falling into the arms of the United States of America and the Zionist entity, believing that Washington under the era of former President Donald Trump is paying it.

The Moroccan regime’s relations with its “former” European allies did not reach this level of deterioration, except after Rabat committed unforgivable mistakes, such as allying with the Zionist entity to spy on senior European officials in the old continent, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the former Belgian Prime Minister and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as senior officials in European governments, journalists, political and human rights activists in Europe and the Maghreb, and the scandal of buying European representatives with money to prevent them from taking decisions contrary to Moroccan interests.