The Rise of Cyber Fraud Prompts Security Alert

The National Gendarmerie Command has issued a warning regarding the surge in cyber fraud, which has progressed from traditional physical crimes to more sophisticated and threatening forms in the virtual world.

According to the National Gendarmerie’s 2025 activity report, cybercrimes have risen sharply, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced security measures and ongoing adaptation to evolving criminal methods. Privacy breaches continue to be widespread, with vulnerable populations, especially minors, being disproportionately impacted. This trend highlights the significant changes occurring in our increasingly digital society.

Lieutenant Colonel Tarek Toualbia, head of the Judicial Police Department, reported in the National Gendarmerie’s 2025 annual review that 3,064 cases were recorded. Of these, 1,412 were privacy violations, 950 were cases of cyber fraud, 140 involved attacks on data processing systems, and 149 affected minors.

The Gendarmerie continues to combat neighbourhood gangs amid escalating urban violence and the expansion of gang activities. These efforts are characterised by intensified operational and field measures within a comprehensive security strategy designed to dismantle criminal networks and restore the rule of law in urban areas.

Recent interventions have highlighted the effectiveness of the proactive strategy used by security forces, including targeted operations against criminal hotspots and their financial sources. Lieutenant Colonel Toualbia revealed that the National Gendarmerie leadership has mobilised all available material and human resources to combat these gangs. As a result, 162 networks have been dismantled with 861 individuals arrested, and an additional 1,395 organised criminal networks have been taken down, leading to the arrest of 4,360 people.

The National Gendarmerie investigations showed the western border provinces are now a major drug transit zone. Lieutenant Colonel Toualbia reported 19,878 drug-related cases in 2025. These led to 25,278 arrests and the seizure of over 21 tons of processed cannabis and 375.588 kg of cocaine. Authorities also confiscated 3,428,000 hallucinogenic tablets, mostly pregabalin. They dismantled 99 drug trafficking networks and 117 networks trafficking in psychotropic substances.

In a related context, the representative of the National Gendarmerie Command reported a 12% rise in smuggling crimes in 2025 compared to 2024. During this period, Gendarmerie units handled 5,649 cases and arrested 4,749 suspects. The value of seized goods neared DZD 3 billion, and foodstuffs seized reached a record 1,322 tons. Authorities also confiscated over 2 million packs of cigarettes, 1 million litres of fuel, and foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,236 vehicles.

Human trafficking and illegal immigration were significant issues highlighted in the National Gendarmerie’s annual report for 2025. Data from the Judicial Police Department indicate that 1,881 cases of illegal land migration were documented, leading to the arrest of 5,830 individuals and the dismantling of 17 specialised networks. Additionally, the department reported 1,005 cases of illegal sea migration involving 7,674 individuals within 181 networks, all of which were dismantled. Authorities also seized 350 boats and 271 outboard motors.

Additionally, the National Gendarmerie reported 3,205 incidents of arms and ammunition smuggling, leading to the apprehension of 3,740 individuals and the confiscation of 221 hunting rifles, 217 traditional firearms, 18 automatic pistols, 36 spearguns, and 1,245 bladed weapons.

Lieutenant Colonel Yahiaoui, head of the Public Security and Intelligence Department of the National Gendarmerie, addressed issues concerning kids. He reported that the 27 juvenile protection units conducted 5,220 awareness-raising activities, primarily within educational institutions, leading to the reintegration of 997 children into their families. Additionally, these units conducted 5,684 judicial investigations involving children and monitored 4,110 nurseries.

The security officer reported that, as part of national security efforts in 2025, National Gendarmerie units investigated 214 fires across 30 states. These investigations led to the arrest of 39 individuals: 16 were placed in temporary detention, 7 were placed under judicial supervision, 13 were granted temporary release, and 3 individuals with mental illnesses were admitted to mental hospitals.