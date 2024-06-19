The Spaniards are awaiting a solution to their problems with Algeria within the framework of the European Union

The Spaniards rejoiced in the European Union’s initiative calling for dialogue with Algeria, in order to find a solution to the state of tension that has occurred between Algeria and Brussels for more than four years regarding trade exchanges, which witnessed a significant decline due to Algeria’s reservations about continuing to work with this association agreement, which has been signed for more than twenty four years.

Spain is considered the most affected party in this agreement for more than two years, due to the diplomatic dispute between Algeria and Madrid, which soon expanded the economy, due to the latter’s “unfriendly” position, as described by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the issue of Western Sahara, where it was harshly punished and caused Its Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, is facing major political, economic, and social troubles.

In this regard, the Spanish newspaper “Al Independent” estimated the annual losses to the economy in its country, since the outbreak of the crisis with Algeria, at no less than 3.8 billion euros annually, which is a large number for a country that is betting on maintaining its position as the fourth largest economy on the European continent.

But how did the Spaniards receive the invitation extended by Brussels to Algeria to restore the free trade agreement between the two parties?

There is nothing new for the specialists, according to the aforementioned newspaper, which quoted sources who expected the continuation of the state of estrangement between Algeria and Madrid, as long as nothing changed in Madrid’s position on issues sensitive to Algeria, such as the Western Sahara issue, in addition to the difficulty of softening the Algerian position. within the framework of the Association Agreement, which caused huge losses to Algeria estimated at about thirty billion euros, as a result of the European side’s non-compliance with its stipulated duties, such as investment and technology transfer, as well as the clause that speaks about the right of the affected party to review.

The Algerian side also reached a conclusion in its crisis with Madrid, says the Spanish newspaper, that the sectors that were subject to a complete ban on imports from Spain in particular helped to create a strong industry, similar to the ceramic sector, which stimulates the continuation of This approach, whatever the level of European anger may reach, is because the issue relates to the national interest.

European exports to Algeria have collapsed in recent years from 22.3 billion euros in 2015, to 14.9 billion euros in 2022, with a difference of approximately eight billion euros, at a time when they were supposed to rise and not decrease, had it not been for the selfishness of the European side, which was following its narrow interests Which led it to not honor its contractual obligations.

In the event that an agreement is not reached between Algeria and Brussels, the matter may reach international arbitration, and if the dispute continues, the agreement that was initialed in 2002 and entered into force since 2005 will be suspended, because Algeria insists on defending its rights with all force and is not expected. Including making concessions as long as an aggrieved party has the right to introduce its amendments to the agreement, which is practically dead.

During the last few years, Algeria has resorted to adopting a system of non-automatic import licenses, which does not take into account considerations of customs tariff liberalization. It is a system based on the need for a specific product, instead of the random and fraudulent import that was prevalent before that, and caused huge losses to the national economy, which is what It is rejected by the European party, which is accustomed to flooding the Algerian market with goods that come completely ready-made from European countries, without the slightest local contribution.