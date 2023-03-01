U.S. Official Report: Algeria, A Pioneer in Counter-Terrorism

The latest U.S. report on terrorism around the world praised Algeria’s “continued significant efforts to prevent terrorist activity within its borders using continual CT operations to arrest and eliminate terrorist suspects, dismantle and disrupt terrorist cells, and destroy hideouts, arms, and other equipment”.

“The United States and Algeria built their CT partnership through regular dialogue and exchanges of technical expertise”, it added.

The report referred to the qualitative operations carried out by Algeria to counter-terrorism, especially those that eliminated prominent “leaders and high-profile members of terrorist groups, substantially diminished their already-limited capacities to operate within Algeria. Al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and allied groups, ISIS’s Algeria branch, and the local group”.

It stated that “the local group Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria (Soldiers of the Caliphate in Algeria), remained in the country though in ever-smaller numbers, as they have been unable to attract new recruits or significant new resources (or in some cases, may have relocated to Mali, an easier operating environment). These groups did not conduct any attacks in 2021”, it added that; “In January 2021, the Algerian Ministry of Defense declared that 2021 would be decisive in eliminating the last terrorist “remnants” from the country, and in private and public comments throughout the year some Algerian officials have asserted that Algeria has “defeated” terrorism. Embassy Algiers assesses that the country’s security forces could credibly reduce the likelihood of domestic terrorist threats to a negligible level within the next 18 months”.

According to the report, “terrorist activity in Libya, Mali, Niger, and Tunisia — as well as human, weapons, and narcotics trafficking — contributed to the overall threat, particularly in border regions”, adding that “Algeria’s security apparatus increasingly focused its CT capacity on preventing these elements from projecting into Algeria”.

“In 2021, Algeria amended its penal code to broaden the definition of terrorist acts and to create a national list of terrorist individuals and entities. The Algerian judicial system tried and convicted numerous terrorists and their affiliates, and the government maintained its strict “no concessions” policy with regard to individuals or groups holding its citizens hostage”, the report explained; “border security remained a top priority. Algeria and Tunisia continued close CT cooperation to target ISIS strongholds in the border area and signed bilateral agreements concerning extradition and mutual legal assistance in December”, it added.

The report indicated that; “the Algerian government closely monitored passenger manifests of inbound and outbound flights. In September, Algeria officially created a National Unit of Passenger Information registry to process and store international passenger information to prevent counter-terrorism and transnational organized crime. This registry supplements Algeria’s national API/PNR strategy and commission and its Passenger Information Unit, which operates under the General Directorate of Customs. Government officials made active use of INTERPOL databases at ports of entry”.

The report noted that; “Algeria continued to support CT and security efforts through participation in international, multilateral, and regional organizations. It engages actively with UN affiliates such as UNODC and the United Nations Office of Counterterrorism. The country is an active member of the GCTF and co-chairs the GCTF’s Capacity Building in the West Africa Region Working Group, hosting and participating in numerous workshops and working group meetings”.

At the conclusion of the report, the U.S. Department of State acknowledged the pioneering role played by Algeria in the field of counter-terrorism and issues of the African Union, saying; “Algeria plays a leading role in CT-related matters in the AU. The nation hosts, in Algiers, the headquarters of Afripol and the AU’s Center for Study and Research on Terrorism”.

The report also concluded by praising Algeria’s “Action Plan”; “In September, the AU’s Peace and Security Council adopted Algeria’s proposed “action plan” to address growing violent extremist threats in the Sahel. Algeria remains chair of the implementation committee for the peace accord in Mali and continues to support the UN political process in Libya. Algeria also hosted and participated in various Sahelian-Saharan fora to discuss development and security policies and the evolution of regional terrorism.”