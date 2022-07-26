Abdelmadjid Chikhi: “Algeria Will Remain Faithful to the Principle of Supporting the Liberation Movements”

Algeria will remain faithful to its principles in supporting the liberation movements, the adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of the National Archives and National Memory, Abdelmadjid Chikhi, said, on Tuesday, during the forum entitled “The Algerian revolution, a pioneer of the liberation work and the struggle for freedom and emancipation”, held at the headquarters of the National Archives in the capital, Algiers.

“Algeria has a long, eventful and heroic path in its struggle against the French colonialism, which made it a destination for liberation movements in Africa, Asia and Latin America”, he added.

“The occasion of Algeria’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of Independence Day cannot go unnoticed without addressing the role that Algeria provided to the liberation movements.”



“The Algerian revolution, which had a long path of resistance and political struggle, finally settled on the fact that what was grabbed by force can only be restored by force, and accordingly, the armed struggle was inevitable.”



The forum was marked by the presence of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane, some representatives of the ministries, ambassadors of Cuba, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, and representatives of the Ministry of National Defense.



“Algeria gave a lesson in the struggle to the whole world, especially to the Arab countries whose pens moved to talk about the Algerian revolution, which has become an icon of the liberation movements”, Benziane said during his intervention.



For his part, the Mujahid (war veteran) Mohamed Taher Abdesalam praised what Algeria offered after independence to the liberation movements, especially to the African peoples who were and are still suffering occupation.



Abdesalam, who is considered one of the mujahideen freedom fighters) who lived through this period, explained that “Algeria will not forget the support of the countries that helped it during its armed struggle, especially the Arab brothers. Algeria will continue to support all the liberation movements, including the Palestinian liberation movement.”

