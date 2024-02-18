-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ahmed Attaf: Algeria Supports Efforts to Organize Elections in Libya

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, affirmed Algeria’s absolute support for organizing presidential elections in Libya, as a permanent and sustainable solution to the crisis.

In his address, on the item related to the report of the African Union High-Level Committee on the crisis in the State of Libya, Minister Attaf welcomed the decision of the Libyan parties to hold a national reconciliation conference in the city of Sirte next April, saying, “Algeria urges the Libyan parties and encourages their efforts to seize this precious opportunity with the best organization to restore cohesion between the sons and daughters of a single and united Libyan land and people.”

Minister Attaf concluded that “Algeria encourages the Libyan parties and calls them to actively engage in international efforts to provide the necessary conditions for organizing elections as a permanent and sustainable solution to a long-standing crisis in this brotherly country,” adding, “My country Algeria reiterates the necessity of ending external interference and calls on external parties to enable both African and international efforts to help Libyan integration and cooperation to achieve the ultimate goal of enabling sisterly Libya to open into a new era of security and safety.”

