Algeria Renews Its Full Support For Palestine In The Face Of Zionist Arrogance

According to Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Community Abroad.

The ministry’s statement on Monday said that “the Algerian people commemorate the “Land Day”, which falls on March 30 every year, symbolizing the brotherly Palestinian people’s attachment to their land and embodying the highest meanings of sacrifice for its sake,” recalling that “on this day, forty-eight years ago, The Palestinian people stood up against the brutal decision of the enemy authorities to confiscate their lands as part of their reckless expansionist tendencies and policies, using the language of bullets and intimidation, which left dozens of victims, martyrs and wounded, as it has always done since it was planted as a terrorist settlement entity in the proud land of Palestine. ”

The statement added: “The brotherly Palestinian people, along with all the peoples and free people of the world, commemorate this anniversary in light of the continued killing, forcible displacement and starvation by the Zionist enemy authorities as part of a clear policy of genocide in the Gaza Strip, in which tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded were killed, most of them children, women, the elderly, the sick and the infirm. Not to mention the extensive destruction that affected the infrastructure and everything that symbolizes the conditions of life”.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out in its statement that this is happening “in blatant defiance of international resolutions, laws, norms and the will of the people, even in countries that support the usurping entity,” adding, “But despite the fact that the practices of the terrorist Zionist enemy are comparable, in their unprecedented ugliness, to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the international community is unable to hold it accountable and force it to stop its heinous crimes.”

From this point of view, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “Algeria, its leadership and its people, reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their courageous steadfastness and in their great sacrifices in the face of one of the most brutal and arrogant armies, fighting its military arsenal and confronting its tyranny and criminal plans to displace them and annex more of their lands and eliminate their right to build their independent state.”

On this occasion, the Ministry stressed that “Algeria renews its permanent and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in these trials and sufferings, in defending their land and dignity, and in defending their right to establish their independent state on all their lands with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.