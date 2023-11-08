For These Reasons, Morocco Refuses To Sever Its Relations With “Israel”

The fifth week of the savage war on Gaza is coming to an end, but the Moroccan regime, whose king, Mohammed VI, heads the so-called “Jerusalem Committee”, is still maintaining its diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity, at a time when many non-Arab and non-Muslim countries have severed their relations with Tel Aviv or withdrawn their ambassadors from it.

The Moroccan position has become more than shameful, according to many activists and opponents in Morocco and abroad, because the status that the Moroccan king holds as the head of the Al-Quds Committee at the level of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, increases the weight of responsibility on him to protect the defenseless Palestinian people, in front of other Arab and Muslim presidents and kings.

There are countries that have recently reconciled with the Zionist entity within the framework of the so-called “Abraham Accords”, in the form of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv in protest against the war of genocide and crimes against humanity that the Zionist occupation army is committing daily against the defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, but the Moroccan king remains suspiciously silent. Why, then?

This question was answered by the most prominent and famous Moroccan journalist, Ali Lamrabet, who in turn expressed his surprise that the Moroccan regime has not severed its relations with the Zionist entity or at least withdrawn the Moroccan representative in Tel Aviv in protest against the barbaric and brutal Zionist crimes committed daily against the children, women and elderly of besieged Gaza.

Lamrabet said: “Morocco is a country where the head of the Jerusalem Committee practices resistance, but in his own way. He does not resist the Zionist entity, but resists those who demand the severing of relations with the terrorist state, and I say terrorist because it has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in one month, including more than four Thousands of children”.

On the background of the Moroccan regime’s silence regarding the heinous crimes of the Zionist entity and its maintenance of diplomatic relations with it, Lamrabet added: “There are strategic relations between the Moroccan regime and the Zionist entity, and there are great interests between the two parties. He adds, wondering: “There are countries that have withdrawn their ambassadors from Israel, from Latin America, similar to Colombia, Bolivia, Honduras and Chile. There are also Arab, Muslim and African countries that have recalled their ambassadors from Israel for consultations, such as Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Chad and South Africa. So why doesn’t Morocco summon its representative to the Zionist entity for consultations?

The Moroccan journalist continues: “In 2000, the Israeli liaison office in Rabat was closed. Gadi Golan, a Jew of French origin, the Zionist representative in Morocco, had organized a farewell party and invited many Moroccans, Jews and Muslims, as well as diplomats. Not a single Muslim went to the party. I was the only one of the Moroccan Muslim guests who attended, because the (Zionist) diplomat helped me to conduct the dialogue I had (earlier) with Benjamin Netanyahu. He became angry and told me that you were the only Muslim who accepted my invitation, although “the Moroccans were constantly visiting me and receiving gifts”.

The Moroccan journalist talks about the secrets of the relations between the Moroccan regime and the usurping entity, which he learned from the Zionist diplomat who was about to leave Rabat that day: “There are secret agreements between the Moroccan regime and the Zionist entity. We secretly armed Moroccan warplanes in Israel. We have modified and improved these planes”. The Zionist diplomat also confirmed, according to the Moroccan journalist, that “the Israeli liaison office in Morocco will later become an embassy, and the same will apply to the Moroccan liaison office in Tel Aviv. He told me this in the language of trust”.

From this point of view, Lamrabet believes that “Morocco will not sever its diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity, because this will make Algeria and the Polisario Front happy,” noting that the architect of normalization is a Moroccan Jew known as El-Baz, who has strong ties with a senior Moroccan official, not the palace advisor, Andre Azoulay, who is just an interface.

As for the normalization deal, the Zionist diplomat confirms, as reported by the Moroccan journalist, that Rabat and Tel Aviv have agreed that Morocco is free to talk about supporting the Palestinians in exchange for the usurping entity’s recognition of the Moroccan status of the occupied Western Sahara.