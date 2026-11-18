A new report by the Spanish National Police’s National Centre for Immigration and Borders (CENIF) has uncovered links between administrators and promoters of WhatsApp groups and at least 97 members of Morocco’s security and intelligence services.

The groups were reportedly used to mobilise migrants and direct their movements towards Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in North Africa. The findings point to prior organisation of the attempts to enter the city and reveal coordination extending from the digital sphere to operations on the ground.

According to the report, the calls to mobilise were not spontaneous but the result of a fragmented, coordinated operation that exploited social media platforms and instant messaging applications. By analysing contact lists and reconstructing the chronology of events, investigators uncovered a covert network operating behind digital screens. It linked the dissemination of slogans—supported even by legal arguments, including references to Spanish case law—to senior police officials, Royal Gendarmerie personnel and officers from Morocco’s General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

To strengthen its identification efforts, the security unit cross-referenced information gathered from open sources with a massive leak of documents attributed to the hacking group “Jabaroot”, which occurred last August. The leaked material reportedly contained records relating to approximately 70,000 members of Morocco’s domestic security services.

The cross-referencing process enabled investigators to establish the identities of 49 security personnel with a high degree of accuracy. The identification was based on matching official documents, dates of birth, professional identification cards and photographs obtained from accounts on platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook. Some individuals had publicly posted photographs of themselves in uniform, displaying their official insignia and ranks.

The report also highlights that these security links were not confined to a single geographical area but extended across Morocco’s main transport corridors. These included the Casablanca–Rabat axis, which hosts the central headquarters of the police and intelligence services, as well as the eastern border region, particularly Oujda and Berkane, and the western Atlantic coast, including Agadir and Inezgane.

According to the report, this geographical distribution is consistent with the travel routes described by migrants themselves during interviews conducted after they entered Spanish territory.

One of the report’s most significant findings is the evidence it presents of a direct link between digital activity and events on the ground. Despite difficulties caused by lost mobile phones and the voluntary return of a large number of migrants, investigators managed to geolocate 84 devices associated with 19 WhatsApp groups examined as part of the investigation.

At least 23 of those phones were found to have entered Ceuta during the crisis in late July. The report considers this evidence an indication of the effectiveness of the advanced mobilisation and messaging network, as well as a link between digital planning and the actual execution of unauthorised border crossings.

In light of these findings, the National Centre for Immigration and Borders has called for further investigations and requests for information to be sent to major technology companies, including Google and Meta. The aim is to establish the identities of so-called “intermediary accounts” more precisely and determine the exact extent of institutional involvement behind the migration crisis.

The report concludes that the crisis was underpinned by a complex and covert organisational and security structure. The document has already been incorporated into the case file of an investigation overseen by Judge María Tardón of Spain’s National Court.