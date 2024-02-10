The Conspiratorial Moroccan Regime Disrupts Algeria’s Diplomatic Movements

Algerian diplomacy is undergoing a remarkable movement these days, marked by the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, to Mauritania and the preparations to receive the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, in Algeria, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

Attaf was received by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, and handed him a written message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. He was also received by his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, and the regional and international situation, the Palestinian issue and developments in the Sahel region were at the top of the bilateral agenda, as well as integration projects and activating the role of border crossings.

After the meeting, Minister Ahmed Attaf said that his visit to Mauritania “comes within the framework of the shared ambition of the leaders of the two countries to strengthen Algerian-Mauritanian relations and raise them to the highest level, as well as their constant keenness to contribute to everything that supports the establishment of security and stability in the region and in the regional neighborhood,” describing bilateral relations as “currently experiencing its most dynamic and developed historical phase,” according to a statement by the Algerian Ministry.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, will also arrive in Algeria on Monday, February 12, 2024, for an official visit. This is the first visit of a Spanish official to Algeria after about twenty months of crisis that erupted between the two countries due to Algerian anger at the “sudden” change that took place. This occurred in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue, with Madrid abandoning the principle of neutrality on this issue and supporting the thesis of the Moroccan regime, which led Algeria to suspend the work of the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness signed between the two countries in 2002 and to impose economic sanctions on Spain.

In connection with these two incidents, a Moroccan army drone again targeted Mauritanian gold prospectors on Friday, killing four of them and wounding a fifth, while a sixth survived, according to Moroccan media, which reported that the wounded man was transferred to the Mauritanian city of Zouerate for treatment.

According to the same sources, the bombing took place near “Aklibat Al-Fula,” on the southeastern border of the occupied desert territory with Mauritania, confirming that the victims were Mauritanians who were prospecting for gold.

The timing of the news of the killing of Mauritanian gold seekers by the Moroccan army has led observers to believe that the Alawi regime in Rabat is disrupting efforts to restore Algerian-Spanish relations and trying to impede the progress of Algerian-Mauritanian relations, which Attaf said during his visit to Nouakchott were “currently experiencing their most glorious historical stages”.

How can we detect manifestations of Moroccan confusion in Algeria’s relations with both Madrid and Nouakchott?

Saharawi airspace remains under Spanish sovereignty despite the withdrawal of the Spanish army from Western Sahara in 1976. Therefore, any movement of Moroccan civilian or military aircraft over Saharawi airspace requires the authorization of the Spanish authorities, which would anger the Algerian side, which could The matter is considered a collusion between Rabat and Madrid, and then a reproduction of what happened in the spring of 2022, when Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez surrendered to the blackmail of the Moroccan regime with hordes of illegal immigrants, and the secrets of espionage through the Zionist “Pegasus” software, on the phones of senior Spanish government officials, led by its Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. .

As for the other side of the Moroccan army’s crime, it aims to disrupt the visit of Minister Ahmed Attaf to Nouakchott, because the victims are Mauritanians and because the crime occurred during the activities of the visit, and this alone is enough to confuse the Mauritanian authorities and then try to influence the results of the visit, but the results may be the opposite. Because the repeated Moroccan provocations will push the Mauritanians more than ever to approach and coordinate with the Algerians and to punish the Moroccan regime for its wanton crimes.