Turkey Leads Importers Of Algerian LNG

Algeria bolstered its presence in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market by providing seven international markets with supplies during the third quarter of 2026, with Turkey topping the list of importers with a share of about 45% of total shipments, followed by France and Italy, along with recording remarkable growth in exports directed to Croatia, according to Energy Research Unit data.

Algeria’s exports of LNG reached 1.57 million tons during the period from July to September 2026, while Turkey received 700,000 tons, compared to 390,000 tons for France and 200,000 tons for Italy, reflecting the continued presence of Algerian gas in a number of European and Mediterranean markets.

Exports directed to Turkey recorded a growth of 11% compared to the same period in 2025, rising from 630,000 tons to 700,000 tons, thus maintaining its position at the forefront of Algerian LNG customers.

Croatia also emerged among the markets that strengthened its imports from Algeria, after shipments directed to it reached 130,000 tons during the third quarter of the current year, compared to 60,000 tons in the same period last year, an increase of 117%.

Export destinations also included Spain and the United Kingdom, as each received a shipment of 60,000 tons, within a total of 150,000 tons directed to other markets during the same period.

On the level of pipeline supplies, Algeria maintained the flow of gas towards Europe at a rate of 78 million cubic meters per day during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 77 million cubic meters per day during the same period last year, reflecting the continuity of its role in meeting the European market’s needs for natural gas.

These data coincide with Algeria’s efforts to strengthen its capabilities in the field of research and exploration, in parallel with developing solar energy projects, which authorities are counting on to contribute to meeting domestic demand for electricity and reducing reliance on natural gas for its production.

These figures are based on the report on Arab and global LNG market updates for the third quarter of 2026, issued by the Washington-based Energy Research Unit.