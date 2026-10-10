Algeria Seeks to Attract International Investors Through 2026 Licensing Round

Algeria’s National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT) will participate in African Energy Week, scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from October 12 to 16, to promote the Algeria Bid Round 2026 and attract international investors.

Around 60 companies have already expressed interest in the licensing round, which comprises seven exploration blocks. Bids are scheduled to be submitted and opened on January 25, 2027, with hydrocarbon contracts to be signed with state-owned energy company Sonatrach no later than March 31, 2027.

ALNAFT’s participation in the event aims to showcase investment opportunities in Algeria’s hydrocarbons sector, particularly in exploration and upstream development. The initiative forms part of an international promotional campaign designed to broaden the country’s investor base and attract additional foreign investment.

According to the agency, a dedicated session will examine the licensing round, Algeria’s exploration potential and developments in the investment framework governing the upstream sector. The session will take place ahead of the November 30 deadline for access to the round’s virtual data rooms, providing ALNAFT with an opportunity to engage directly with prospective investors and present the available opportunities.

ALNAFT launched the Algeria Bid Round 2026 in April, attracting interest from international energy companies. In June, the agency opened virtual data rooms for the first time in an Algerian hydrocarbons licensing round, enabling qualified investors to remotely access technical information on the blocks on offer and prepare their bids ahead of the deadline.

The round comprises seven blocks: Illizi Central 1; MZaid North and El Borma 2 in Ouargla province; Bordj Omar Driss East 1; El Hadjira 3 in Touggourt province; Benoud East in El Bayadh province; and Touggourt South. These blocks are located across established hydrocarbon regions, including the Illizi and Berkine basins.

The process will proceed to the submission and opening of bids on January 25, 2027, with hydrocarbon contracts to be signed with Sonatrach by March 31, 2027, at the latest.

International Campaign to Promote Investment Opportunities