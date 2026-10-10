Algeria Seeks to Attract International Investors Through 2026 Licensing Round
Around 60 companies have already expressed interest in the licensing round, which comprises seven exploration blocks. Bids are scheduled to be submitted and opened on January 25, 2027, with hydrocarbon contracts to be signed with state-owned energy company Sonatrach no later than March 31, 2027.
ALNAFT’s participation in the event aims to showcase investment opportunities in Algeria’s hydrocarbons sector, particularly in exploration and upstream development. The initiative forms part of an international promotional campaign designed to broaden the country’s investor base and attract additional foreign investment.
According to the agency, a dedicated session will examine the licensing round, Algeria’s exploration potential and developments in the investment framework governing the upstream sector. The session will take place ahead of the November 30 deadline for access to the round’s virtual data rooms, providing ALNAFT with an opportunity to engage directly with prospective investors and present the available opportunities.
ALNAFT launched the Algeria Bid Round 2026 in April, attracting interest from international energy companies. In June, the agency opened virtual data rooms for the first time in an Algerian hydrocarbons licensing round, enabling qualified investors to remotely access technical information on the blocks on offer and prepare their bids ahead of the deadline.
The round comprises seven blocks: Illizi Central 1; MZaid North and El Borma 2 in Ouargla province; Bordj Omar Driss East 1; El Hadjira 3 in Touggourt province; Benoud East in El Bayadh province; and Touggourt South. These blocks are located across established hydrocarbon regions, including the Illizi and Berkine basins.
The process will proceed to the submission and opening of bids on January 25, 2027, with hydrocarbon contracts to be signed with Sonatrach by March 31, 2027, at the latest.
International Campaign to Promote Investment Opportunities
ALNAFT’s participation in African Energy Week is part of a broader series of international engagements aimed at raising the profile of the licensing round.
On September 29 and 30, the agency took part in the Global Energies Summit, where its president, Abdelkader Cherfaoui, delivered a presentation titled “Algeria’s Ambition to Invest in the Upstream Sector.”
Cherfaoui outlined Algeria’s vision for the next cycle of upstream investment, highlighting the country’s geological potential, strategic location and opportunities for international partners. He also presented key information on the 2026 licensing round.
The agency also participated in the 14th edition of NAPEC 2026, the North Africa Energy and Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference, held in Oran from October 5 to 7. The event brought together more than 450 exhibitors and 230 speakers representing national and international oil and gas companies, technology and solutions providers, and engineering and project development firms.
The exhibition provided ALNAFT with another opportunity to present updates on the licensing round and highlight investment opportunities to industry stakeholders, as Algeria intensifies its efforts to attract international investors.
In this context, NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, which organizes African Energy Week, said Algeria possessed a “unique combination of proven hydrocarbon resources, existing infrastructure and exploration potential.”
He added that Algeria’s decision to open up new exploration blocks and its efforts to attract greater international investment would make African Energy Week 2026 a platform for discussing the country’s exploration prospects, the role of international partnerships and emerging investment opportunities in the upstream sector.
African Energy Week Expected to Draw More Than 10,000 Participants
African Energy Week is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, including over 300 ministers, 400 speakers and approximately 1,500 international organizations, among them energy companies, investors and financial institutions.
The event aims to accelerate project implementation and strengthen partnerships across the hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, electricity and renewable energy sectors, notably through the conclusion of new commercial agreements and financing deals.
For Algeria, the event represents another opportunity to position its hydrocarbons sector as an attractive destination for international capital, while advancing the Algeria Bid Round 2026 and building partnerships to support future exploration and upstream development.