Algerian, Turkish Justice Ministers Meet in Istanbul to Discuss Strengthening Judicial Cooperation

Algeria’s Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Lotfi Boudjemaa, met with his Turkish counterpart, Akın Gürlek, on Friday, October 9, according to a statement issued by Algeria’s Ministry of Justice.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Justice Summit, held in Istanbul on October 8 and 9, and focused on the progress of the legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties in these areas.

Boudjemaa, alongside other justice ministers attending the summit, was also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who delivered an address to the participants.