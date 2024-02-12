Geely Algeria to Deliver 9000 Cars Before Ramadan

Geely will officially begin delivering orders to its first registered customers starting next week, through its various agencies across the national territory after officially completing the customs and release process at the port level on Monday and providing “yellow cards” for all vehicles.

Sources from “Geely Algeria” told Echorouk that the company completed the process of liberating and customs procedures for 837 vehicles that it had received last January 27 at the level of the Djen-Djen port in Jijel (eastern Algeria) as a first batch, and provided them all with yellow cards, as it began on Monday to transport to the agencies accredited at the national level, in preparation for the gradual start of delivery to customers who paid the full amount next week. The same sources confirmed that the “delivery will take place within a few days and the first registrants will receive their vehicles.”

This comes in parallel with the company’s preparations to receive a second ship for vehicles loaded with various types, including “Geely GX3 Pro” and “Coolray” cars, including more than 3000 cars during the next few days, with a third ship arriving successively.

The number of Geely cars that will be received by Algerian ports will increase until the next month of Ramadan, to reach 9000 vehicles gradually, provided that all the cars registered in the first orders, estimated at 14.000 vehicles, will be received during the next May, which is the company’s share during 2023, then the quota of vehicles for 2024 will begin.

Geely Algeria submitted a request to the relevant authorities weeks ago to import 93,000 vehicles during 2024, compared to 39,000 vehicles last year, to meet the needs of the national market for cars, especially since the brand officially launched activity before the end of 2023. It recorded maximum orders for its cars among customers at the level of its 31 nationally accredited agencies.

Geely had previously reassured its customers that all owners will receive their cars starting next week, whose number is 14,000 pre-registered until next May, according to the previously specified formula, and will not be subject to any modification, whether in the specifications and technical features of the car or the prices.

The Geely Holding Group ranked eighth globally in the list of the top ten car groups with the highest overall brand value, knowing that “Geely Algeria” decided to invest locally in partnership with “Geely Holding” starting in late 2024, through the completion of a huge factory for manufacturing cars, as this investment will be practical starting in 2026. The project includes bringing handlers to produce spare parts locally in the Chinese-Algerian partnership, in addition to producing 50.000 cars locally, as this factory will be completed in the city of Medea.