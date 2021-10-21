-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ramtane Lamamra en visite de travail en Libye

Le ministre des affaires étrangères, Ramtane Lamamra, s’est envolé ce jeudi matin, en Libye, pour prendre part de la conférence ministérielle sur la stabilité de la Libye qui s’apprête à organiser une élection présidentielle cruciale en décembre prochain.

« Dans la capitale libyenne, Tripoli, pour participer a la conférence ministérielle internationale de soutien a la stabilité dans ce pays frère », a publié le chef de la diplomatie dans un message publié ce jeudi matin sur Twitter.

